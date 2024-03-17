Doordarshan Recruitment 2024: Notification Out for Various Posts, Check Vacancies, Age, Salary and How to Apply

DD News

Prasar Bharati Doordarshan, a renowned broadcasting organization, has announced multiple vacancies for the positions on a contract basis in various locations. This opportunity comes with the chance to be a part of one of India's leading media platforms. As per the official notification, there are a total of 12 vacancies available for this role.

Essential Qualifications:

Candidates aspiring to apply for the Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2024 must meet the following qualifications:

- Possession of a PG/PG Diploma in Journalism.

- A minimum of 3 years of experience in a news organization or publication house.

- Proficiency in languages, particularly strong translation skills from English to Hindi.

- Voice audition and presentation skills for the audio-visual medium.

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for candidates applying for this position should not exceed 58 years as of 08-02-2024, as specified in the official notification.

Salary and Tenure:

Selected candidates will receive a competitive monthly salary ranging from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 50,000, as per the guidelines outlined in the official notification. The appointment will be on a contractual basis for a period of 2 years.

Selection Process:

The selection of candidates will be based on interviews conducted by Prasar Bharati.

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates are encouraged to submit their applications online through the official website of Prasar Bharati before the specified deadline.

For detailed information and to apply, candidates can visit the official Prasar Bharati website.

This recruitment drive presents a valuable opportunity for individuals with a passion for journalism and broadcasting to contribute to the vibrant media landscape of the country.

For further details, visit: Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2024

Last date to Apply is 22nd March: Clich here