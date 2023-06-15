 'Don't learn English': UP's Darul Uloom Deoband bans students from learning English
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Don't learn English': UP's Darul Uloom Deoband bans students from learning English

'Don't learn English': UP's Darul Uloom Deoband bans students from learning English

The education department of Darul Uloom Deoband has issued an order, prohibiting students from learning English or any other language while studying in the Islamic seminary.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Darul Uloom, Deoband | IANS

Saharanpur: The education department of Darul Uloom Deoband has issued an order, prohibiting students from learning English or any other language while studying in the Islamic seminary.

The new order, issued by Maulana Hussain Haridwari, the in-charge of the department, emphasizes strict adherence and warns of expulsion for non-compliance.

Under the directive, students are prohibited from learning English throughout their tenure at the institution.

"Any student found violating this restriction, or secretly engaging in language study, will face expulsion from the institution. Also, the students found absent from classrooms or leaving before the completion of their classes will face severe consequences," the order stated.

Criticizing the management's decision, a student, requesting anonymity, said, "While we acknowledge that Darul Uloom is dedicated to Islamic studies, preventing students from learning English or any other language seems unreasonable."

"Management should reconsider their stance," the student said.

Read Also
UP: Deoband's Darul Uloom among other unrecognised Madrasas, reveals survey
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

'Don't learn English': UP's Darul Uloom Deoband bans students from learning English

'Don't learn English': UP's Darul Uloom Deoband bans students from learning English

WATCH: Students Escape Using Wires As Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Center In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar;...

WATCH: Students Escape Using Wires As Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Center In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar;...

Kerala Plus One Result 2023 Today at keralaresults.nic.in, Direct Link here

Kerala Plus One Result 2023 Today at keralaresults.nic.in, Direct Link here

Mumbai News: MNS Stages Protest After School Suspends Students for Chanting, 'Jai Sri Ram'

Mumbai News: MNS Stages Protest After School Suspends Students for Chanting, 'Jai Sri Ram'

IIT-Madras Director Highlights Decreased Interest In Core Disciplines, Calls For Tech Experts

IIT-Madras Director Highlights Decreased Interest In Core Disciplines, Calls For Tech Experts