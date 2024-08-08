 Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDon't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment

Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment

This move follows numerous reports of students being harassed for cultural and religious practices, such as wearing rakhi or mehandi during festivals like Raksha Bandhan.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 08:01 PM IST
article-image

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued urgent directives to states and union territories to address corporal punishment and discrimination against children during school festivals.

This move follows numerous reports of students being harassed for cultural and religious practices, such as wearing rakhi or mehandi during festivals like Raksha Bandhan.

FPJ Shorts
Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment
Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment
Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All Struggling...'
Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All Struggling...'
ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here
ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here
Paris Olympics 2024: Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze Medal To Lift Nation's Spirit And End The Days Of Heartbreak For India
Paris Olympics 2024: Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze Medal To Lift Nation's Spirit And End The Days Of Heartbreak For India

In a formal letter sent to the principal secretaries of School Education departments across the country, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo stressed the importance of adhering to child protection laws, especially during the festival season. The Commission, established under the CPCR Act of 2005, is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the POCSO Act, 2012, the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and the RTE Act, 2009.

Concerns Over School Practices

The letter highlighted the troubling trend of schools restricting students' participation in cultural and religious practices, which often results in physical and mental harassment. This practice, the Commission noted, breaches Section 17 of the RTE Act, which bans corporal punishment in schools.

"With festivals approaching, it is crucial to direct the concerned authorities to ensure that schools do not engage in practices that could subject children to corporal punishment or discrimination," Kanoongo said. The Commission has requested compliance reports and copies of relevant orders by August 17.

(With inputs of agencies)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal...

Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal...

IIT Delhi's 55th Convocation To Award Degrees To 2600 Graduates, Including 475 PhD Scholars

IIT Delhi's 55th Convocation To Award Degrees To 2600 Graduates, Including 475 PhD Scholars

ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here

ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here

Mumbai University Admissions: Apply For PG Programs Till August 22!

Mumbai University Admissions: Apply For PG Programs Till August 22!

Staff Selection Commission Announces SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Dates For 2024

Staff Selection Commission Announces SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Dates For 2024