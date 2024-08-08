Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued urgent directives to states and union territories to address corporal punishment and discrimination against children during school festivals.

This move follows numerous reports of students being harassed for cultural and religious practices, such as wearing rakhi or mehandi during festivals like Raksha Bandhan.

In a formal letter sent to the principal secretaries of School Education departments across the country, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo stressed the importance of adhering to child protection laws, especially during the festival season. The Commission, established under the CPCR Act of 2005, is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the POCSO Act, 2012, the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and the RTE Act, 2009.

Concerns Over School Practices

The letter highlighted the troubling trend of schools restricting students' participation in cultural and religious practices, which often results in physical and mental harassment. This practice, the Commission noted, breaches Section 17 of the RTE Act, which bans corporal punishment in schools.

"With festivals approaching, it is crucial to direct the concerned authorities to ensure that schools do not engage in practices that could subject children to corporal punishment or discrimination," Kanoongo said. The Commission has requested compliance reports and copies of relevant orders by August 17.

