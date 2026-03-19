Dolphin Tanki 5.0 Empowers Young Entrepreneurs With Grants, Mentorship And Opportunity |

A unique platform aimed at nurturing grassroots entrepreneurship among youth will be showcased at Dolphin Tanki 5.0, where 36 young entrepreneurs aged between 16 and 20 will pitch their business ideas for financial and mentorship support.

The event will be held at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies ( NMIMS ) on March 20 between 2 pm and 5 pm, bringing together aspiring entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds who are building ventures ranging from baking and styling to photography and repair services.

Unlike conventional pitch events focused on equity investments, Dolphin Tanki 5.0 offers participants access to a grant pool of Rs 11 lakh along with mentorship opportunities designed to help transform their ideas into sustainable livelihoods.

“This platform is about giving young individuals a real chance to shape their future. These are not just business pitches, but stories of resilience, ambition, and self-reliance,” said an organisor.

The organisers emphasised that the initiative focuses on grassroots entrepreneurship, enabling teenagers to access resources that are often out of reach at an early stage.

“Many of these participants are first-generation entrepreneurs. With the right support and guidance, their small ideas can grow into meaningful income-generating ventures,” the organiser added.

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The event is expected to offer strong human-interest narratives, highlighting how young individuals are leveraging skills and creativity to build independent careers.

Dolphin Tanki 5.0 will also provide attendees an opportunity to witness live pitches and interact with emerging entrepreneurs, mentors, and community leaders supporting youth-led innovation.

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