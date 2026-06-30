'Doctor Nahi, UPSC Karna Hai; Gunman, Gaadi Chahiye': Fake 21-Yr-Old Army Brigadier Aryan Verma's Advice Video Viral

Weeks after the arrest of 21-year-old Aryan Verma for allegedly posing as an Indian Army Brigadier in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, an old video of him giving career advice to UPSC aspirants has gone viral on social media.
In the clip, Verma is seen speaking about how meeting senior government officials inspired him to prepare for the UPSC examination. However, it is one particular remark that has caught the attention of social media users.
At one point in the video, Verma says, "Ab mujhe UPSC karna hai, ab doctor nahi banna. Mujhe gunman chahiye. Mujhe gaadi chahiye. Ye zyada achha hai doctor se." (Now I want to prepare for UPSC, I don't want to become a doctor anymore. I want a gunman. I want a government vehicle. This is better than being a doctor.)
'Interaction with officers changes your thinking'
In the viral interview, Verma begins by saying that students should interact with people holding senior government positions. "Mera ye maanna hai ki parents se interaction ho gaya ya aapke outsiders jo hain achhe level pe hain, achhi post pe hain, chahe civil ke hon ya defence ke hon. Interaction hona zaruri hai kyunki aapke dimaag ko update rehna zaruri hai. Aur update hoga tabhi aapke mann mein baatein aayengi."
He further says that meeting successful officers inspires young people to dream of reaching similar positions.
"Aaj agar ye mujhe dekh rahe hain, shaam ko ye ghar jayenge to inke dimaag mein baat aayegi ki haan, aisa tha, ye maine dekha, ye main bhi ho sakta hoon."
Says meeting a District Magistrate changed his career goal
During the interview in the video, Verma recalls attending a public meeting with his father where he claims to have seen then District Magistrate Amrit Tripathi addressing a gathering. He says that although he had always wanted to pursue medicine, that meeting completely changed his plans.
"Main ek baar unki meeting mein papa ke saath gaya tha. Black colour ka coat pehen ke aaye the aur unhone ek-deadh ghante ki speech di thi. Main pehli baar itni badi meeting mein gaya tha."
He then explains how that event changed his career choice. "Wo dekh ke mujhe aisa ho gaya ki haan, ab mujhe UPSC karna hai. Bachpan se mera medical field set tha. Us din mera ekdum raat mein dimaag badal gaya ki nahi, ab mujhe UPSC karna hai, ab doctor nahi banna."
He also says that exposure to senior officers encourages young people to think differently about their careers. "Time to time wahi cheez jo aap dekhte hain tabhi usko karne ki ichchha hoti hai. Bachpan mein sabko doctor ya engineer hi bataya jata hai."
Arrested for allegedly posing as Army Brigadier
The viral clip comes just weeks after Verma was arrested in Shahjahanpur for allegedly impersonating a Brigadier in the Indian Army. Authorities allegedly lured him to a function at the Shaheed Museum under the pretext of addressing and felicitating students. Once he arrived, his identity was verified and he was taken into custody.
Fake identity card, Army items recovered
Officials said Verma reached the venue in a Tata Harrier fitted with a one-star plate and an Army Headquarters flag. He was accompanied by a driver carrying a Government of India identity card and two men dressed in black who allegedly posed as NSG commandos.
During the search, authorities reportedly recovered a fake Brigadier identity card, an air pistol, an AMC regimental cane and several military-style articles. Police also alleged that Army insignia had been placed on his father's vehicle. The driver and the two men accompanying Verma are also being questioned as part of the investigation.
NEET failure and alleged false identity
During questioning, Verma reportedly told investigators that he had always wanted to become a doctor at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) but failed to clear the NEET examination.
According to officials, he claimed that after failing the exam, he told his mother who is suffering from a heart ailment, that he had become a doctor in the armed forces. To maintain the story, he allegedly purchased Army uniforms, rank badges and other military-related items from Noida and Gurugram.