Do You Want to Become DU Students Union President for A Day? Here's How!

Delhi University |

Delhi: Delhi University Student Union launched the ‘ One day DUSU President’ scheme where DU students will get an opportunity to serve as the President of DUSU for a day.

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) organized a Student Leaders Meet on the occasion of National Students’ Day.

As per a statement, 747 student leaders from 22 states, representing 11 nationalities and various colleges across diverse sectors, including sports, academics, culture, and curriculum.

Under this scheme, students from Delhi University will have the unique opportunity to serve as the DUSU President for a day. It requires students to fill out a Google form, indicating their leadership skills in various sectors.

These sectors may include sports, academics, environment, art and culture, among others.They must attach proof of their projects with photos and videos. The Executive Council will review the applications, shortlist candidates, and conduct interviews. During the interviews, candidates can showcase their abilities, discuss projects, and present their vision.

The Executive Council will then evaluate the candidates and publicly announce the selected student, recognizing their leadership skills and contributions.This initiative aims to foster leadership skills, encourage participation, and provide a platform for students to contribute to the decision-making process within the university.

DUSU President Akshit Dahiya said, “Student leaders play a crucial role in continuing the great legacy of DUSU leaders who have spearheaded student movements and served as inspirations for youth in India today. We hereby launch the One Day DUSU President scheme to give a platform to common students and our aspiring leaders to head the students’ union. The responsibility of student leaders is to lead by example and contribute to the betterment of society.”