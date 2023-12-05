 Do You Know These Popular Gen Z Terms Of 2023
Do You Know These Popular Gen Z Terms Of 2023

Gen Z Slang: Exploring Popular Terms and Their Influence on Communication

Krisha BhattUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 08:52 PM IST
article-image
College Students | Image Credit - Freepik

The Generation Z is popular around the world for various reasons, from their distinct fashion sense to the new terms they add to the dictionary.

This year, Oxford's Word of the Year is a popular term among Gen Z called 'Rizz', which is a slang term used to describe someone's capability to attract a romantic or sexual partner.

Here are some commonly used slang words by the Indian Gen-Z, exploring their meanings and how they influence the way this generation communicates.

1. 'SUS' - Suspicious

The term 'Sus' is short for suspicious or suspect in the realm of social media. It is frequently used when individuals have doubts or concerns about something that seems off or lacks credibility.

2. Cheugy - Uncool Things

The term 'cheugy' is commonly used to describe things that are considered uncool, either because they are outdated or are trying too hard to be trendy. A person who is referred to as cheug is someone who embodies this uncoolness.

3. DRIP - Well-dressed, On Trend

'Drip' pertains to your appearance or fashion sense, especially when it is regarded as highly trendy or attractive and is similar to a more modern interpretation of 'swag'.

4. Simp - Desperate Person

The term 'Simp' is an Informal or casual term commonly used in everyday conversation. An expression that refers to an individual who is seen as excessively submissive or even desperate for someone's attention or affection, despite not receiving anything in exchange.

5. 'TBH' - TO BE HONEST

'TBH' is an informal term for to be honest, as stated by Merriam-Webster. This term, frequently written in lowercase, is among the numerous acronyms utilized in texting, social media, and other aspects of digital culture. It can be used in various contexts, including confessing something, expressing an opinion, or offering a remark.

6. 'GOAT' - GREATEST OF ALL TIME

The term 'Greatest of All Time' is commonly used to refer to something or someone who is regarded as the best in a particular category. This phrase is often seen in popular rankings or lists of superlatives and is usually shortened to 'G.O.A.T'.

article-image

