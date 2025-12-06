DMER Group C Result 2025 Out At dmer.maharashtra.gov.in; Here’s How To Check

Photo Credit: Pixabay

DMER Group C Result 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Maharashtra, has finally announced the Group C Result 2025 for the recruitment exams in September and October of this year. Post-wise merit lists for 1,107 technical and non-technical positions in state medical colleges and allied health organisations are included in the outcome.

DMER Group C Result 2025: Important details

Total Vacancies: 1,107

Application Dates: 19 June to 9 July 2025

Exam Dates: 18, 19, 22, 23, 24 September and 13, 14, 15 October 2025

Recruitment Scope: Group C posts across Maharashtra’s government medical institutions

Exam Mode: Written examination conducted over multiple days

Applicants: Large number of candidates across the state

DMER Group C Result 2025: Post covered under this drive

Laboratory Assistant / Laboratory Technician

Pharmacist / Druggist

ECG Technician

X-Ray Technician

Dental Technician

Dietician

Social Service Superintendent

Librarian / Assistant Librarian

Driver

Record Keeper

Senior Stenographer

Junior Stenographer

DMER Group C Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to dmer.maharashtra.gov.in, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research's official website.

Step 2: Navigate to the "Recruitment/Results" section of the homepage.

Step 3: For your specific post, click the "DMER Group C Result 2025" link.

Step 4: The PDF of the post-wise merit list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: After downloading the PDF, use the search tool (Ctrl+F) to look up your name or roll number.

Step 6: Verify your grades, shortlisting status, and category status for the following phase.

Step 7: If chosen, adhere to the guidelines provided for document verification and skill testing, if appropriate.

DMER Group C Result 2025: Details mentioned on merit list

Candidate name and roll number

Marks scored in the written examination

Category-wise status (General/OBC/SC/ST etc.)

Shortlisting status for the next stage

DMER Group C Result 2025: What's next?

Download the post-specific merit list from the official DMER website.

Check and confirm your roll number and selection status.

For posts that require a skill test (Driver, Stenographer, etc.), monitor official notifications for test dates, venues, and instructions.

Keep all original documents and photocopies ready for the upcoming document verification process.

Regularly check the DMER official portal for updates on final selection, appointment orders, and joining instructions.