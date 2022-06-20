Divisional offices of MUHS to be more efficient

Mumbai: The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences' (MUHS) divisional offices in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Latur, and Kolhapur would be better equipped for administrative and academic work. The university's divisional offices have been linked to the closest affiliated colleges for this purpose.

More than 410 institutions in various fields of health education throughout the state are associated with the university, according to university registrar Dr. Kalidas Chavan.

In Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Latur, and Kolhapur, the University has divisional offices. Divisional offices have been set up to handle administrative, educational, and examination work.

"The Divisional Offices have been improved to make administrative work more comfortable for students, teachers, parents, and visitors, and to eliminate the need for students to come to Nashik Headquarters for daily routine work. The university anticipates that this will save time, money, and labour for all," said Dr. Chavan.

He further said, "the list of local colleges to which departmental centers are attached has been published. However, if there are any changes or improvements in the list, the university should be informed so that appropriate changes can be made easily."

The university has informed the deans and principals of all the affiliated colleges about the connection of the college with the nearest divisional center. The university has also appealed to the visitors to send their feedback to administration@muhs.ac.in.