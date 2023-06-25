Digital SAT – A Blessing In Disguise

Abhishek Malani |

Planning for the future is perhaps the single most important task for students in grades 9-12 with the trend for a ‘foreign’ education more than ever. And while the world as we know it may have changed post COVID, the one thing that has remained constant is the role of competitive examinations, such as the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) and the Advance Placements (AP), in securing the best seats in colleges abroad.

The scene for undergraduate admissions has been rife with colleges seemingly gone test blind or test optional, yet the truth is far from it.

Armed with the best academic report card possible and umpteen co-curricular activities, students strive to be ‘college-ready’ too with their test scores. Enter College Board, the big daddy of the SATs, now dressed in a new avatar—THE DIGITAL SAT. It is the perfect ornamentation to flaunt in your college application and needs no introduction.Yet, the novel adaptation of the SAT raises many anxious questions.

Here is a quick look to show how it has changed while keeping its ethos intact:

Digital SAT no longer require lengthy passages

The Digital SAT continues to be an evidence backed, time bound, standardized test that delves deep into the aptitude of eager students, but rechristened, it is no longer about lengthy passages. In its shortened version of 2.5 hours, the verbal section is divided into two modules with 27 questions to be done in 32 minutes.

The catch, however, is that the second module is adaptive in nature. You show you are smart in the first, the AI throws difficult questions at you, giving you a chance to maximize your score and vice versa. Smaller passages, no more than 3-4 lines, make it easier for the students to maneuver the text to read for detail while keeping an eye on the specific question that requires answering. The math, albeit, doesn’t trouble you as much, mostly keeping to the same curriculum as before.

Consistent practice will get you there

Sure, it throws challenges at you! The digital format requires that the student use a bespoke digital platform to simulate the test and get in the groove. The relentless practice in the digital way gets you accustomed for the big day. Indeed, the paltry practice tests by the College Board leave you wanting for more!

Here’s risking the cliché: practice does make a man perfect.The best solution is to get comfortable annotating digitally, to choose the best possible answer, to keep to time, and to use only bankable online resources to practice from. Students hoping to score their best should also consider simulating the test under experienced guidance to ace it. And as they say, not being informed is a certain path to uncertainty, so keep the College Board website a click away to remain updated.

Your college application isn’t all about the SAT, though

It is a confluence of impressive school results, insightful college application essays, stellar letters of recommendations, and a general willingness to follow your dreams through pursuits dear to your heart. It is also never too early to give back to your society. As young adults, you have to exhibit your rigor to the universities to show how deserving a candidate you are.

Here is where Advance Placements (AP exams) steps in. Not only does it allow you to earn credit scores--stitching the hole in your pocket by allowing you to save a year in college, it also displays your mettle to handle university level courses at a school level. The golden 5 on 5 on your APs is a sure draw to bag universities in no time at all. With successful AP scores, you can distinguish yourself from others, laying down your interests in myriad fields.

AP scores are valid across the world.Students can start preparing for Advanced Placement exams from Grade 9 onwards and scores are valid for 5 years. AP courses are valid across the world (US, UK, Singapore, Canada and many other countries).

In conclusion

All in all, it's always a good idea to research the specific requirements and policies of the colleges and universities you are interested in to understand how they consider standardized test scores in their admissions process. Additionally, keep in mind that the educational landscape is constantly evolving, and the relevance of standardized tests like the SAT may continue to evolve as well.

At Quest For Success, we aim to tap the potential of our students by providing exhaustive resources, both offline and online, under the tutelage of the best mentors. With batch sizes limited to a conducive 10 students in number, emphasis is placed in honing the skills of students to help them wade through the difficult SAT, AP questions. You can drop us an email on info@questforsuccess.in or connect with us directly via call or Whatsapp on 9740335125. Do visit our website www.questforsuccess.in.

The author is the Founder & CEO of Quest for Success- SAT & AP test prep institute of India.

