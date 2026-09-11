Dibrugarh: Assam Government Orders Inquiry After 12 Class 7 Students Injured At Don Bosco HS School | Don Bosco HS School Facebook

The Assam government has ordered a detailed inquiry into an incident at Don Bosco HS School in Dibrugarh, in which 12 Class VII students sustained injuries on September 10, according to an official order issued by the Office of the District Commissioner, Dibrugarh.

According to the Dibrugarh 24x7 report, the inquiry has been entrusted to Smti Kabita Deka, AES, Inspector of Schools, Dibrugarh, who has been directed to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and submit a comprehensive report to the District Commissioner.

BREAKING: At least 12 Class 7 students of Don Bosco School of Dibrugarh reportedly sustained cuts to their hands in an incident on September 10. The circumstances remain unclear. The district administration has ordered an inquiry. pic.twitter.com/2P0oapTqk8 — atanu bhuyan (@atanubhuyan) September 11, 2026

Inquiry report to be submitted within seven days

According to the order, the Inspector of Schools has been asked to conduct the inquiry immediately and examine all relevant facts and circumstances connected with the incident.

She has been directed to submit the detailed inquiry report to the District Commissioner, Dibrugarh, within seven days from the date of receipt of the order.

The order, issued under ECF No. 54035, came into force with immediate effect.

District child protection officer asked to assist

The administration has also directed the District Child Protection Officer, Dibrugarh, to provide all necessary assistance and cooperation to the Inspector of Schools during the inquiry.

The Principal of Don Bosco HS School has been instructed to extend the necessary cooperation and coordinate with the Inspector of Schools in connection with the investigation.

The order was issued by the Sub-Divisional Officer (S), Dibrugarh, following directions received from the District Commissioner.

Details of incident under examination

The official order states that the incident took place at Don Bosco HS School on September 10, 2026, and that 12 students of Class VII sustained injuries.

The administration has not specified in the order what led to the incident or the nature and severity of the injuries. These details are expected to form part of the inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The findings of the inquiry will be submitted to the District Commissioner within the stipulated seven-day period.