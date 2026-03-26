‘Dhurandhar’ Characters Appear In Accounts Exam Paper; Netizens Call It ‘Peak Detailing’

In an unusual crossover between cinema and classrooms, the social media is abuzz with the Accounts exam paper where with the characters of the movie "Dhurandhar" is going viral.

The post shared by the username @vidhzverse, in which the examination paper has been posted with all the questions being related to the movie. The caption of the post is written in the following manner: "Dhurandhar, itni viral hai, Accounts wale sir bhi fan nikle." From the paper it can be made out that paper is from Expert classes.

Craze for films takes an unusual turn in classrooms

While "Dhurandhar" is evoking with mixed reactions from people, with some hailing director Aditya Dhar's storytelling skills and others accusing it of being propaganda cinema, it has managed to carve its own niche in classrooms.

The viral image shows an Accounts test paper where questions are built around characters like Jameel Jamali, SP Chaudhar Aslam, and Yalina Jamali.

One question reads: “ Jameel Jamali, SP Chaudhary Aslam and Yalina Jamali share profits and losses of the firm equally. SP Chaudhary retires from business. New profit sharing ratio would be:”

While another mentions question was asked to make Hamza Ali Mazari, Rehman Dakat, and Uzair Baloch are partners in a firm sharing profits in the ratio 2:2:1. The Balance Sheet of the firm is as follows with the peak detail of, “Rehman died on 5th December 2025.”

Even the balance sheet section reportedly includes references to the film’s characters, turning what is usually seen as a dry subject into something far more engaging.

Internet reacts with humour

Unsurprisingly, the post has triggered a flood of witty reactions online, with users blending accounting jargon with the film’s storyline.

One user joked, “In 3rd question profit shared in ratio of 2:2:1 means uzair ko yha pe bhi kam mila.” Another quipped, “‘SP Chaudhary retired from business’,” hinting at the dramatic tone of the film.

Some comments took a more narrative turn, with one user writing, “Last tak Hamza sole proprietor ban jaata hai Rehman aur uzair ko permanently retire karke.”

Others simply enjoyed the creativity. “How can those three partners be🤣? But interesting 😂😅,” read one comment, while another added, “I would love to solve this question paper agr main science se nhi commerce se hoti to... Btw this film is so goated..”

A few users drew parallels between accounting concepts and the film’s themes: “₹50,000 goodwill = entry fee to the gang 😂”

“Debit to credit to shootout, settlement real quick 💀”

“Partnership firm ❌ Mafia alliance ✅”

“Revaluation A/c = damage after gang war 😭”

One comment summed up the attention to detail: “Sir printed the date of rehman dakait death😂😂😂 peak detailing sir.”

While it remains unclear where the paper originated, the viral moment highlights how teachers are increasingly experimenting with pop culture to make subjects more relatable.

For many online, this wasn’t just a funny post. it was a refreshing reminder that even balance sheets and profit-sharing ratios can have a touch of storytelling.