DHSE Kerala Plus One Scrutiny Result 2024 Out: Passing Marks & Details Inside

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has announced the plus one revaluation and scrutiny results for 2024. Students who applied for revaluation and rechecking of their Kerala Plus 1 exams can now access their results on the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in.

To download their results, students will need to log in using their registration number and date of birth. The Kerala Plus One results were initially declared on May 28, with approximately 4 lakh students appearing for the exams. Following this, students who were dissatisfied with their marks were given the opportunity to apply for revaluation and scrutiny in June 2024.

The revaluation and scrutiny process provided an additional chance for students to reassess their scores and potentially save a year. To pass the DHSE Kerala Plus One exams, students must score a minimum of 30% in each subject and achieve an overall score of at least 30%.

The DHSE Kerala Plus One grading system is as follows:

- A+: 180-200

- A: 160-179

- B+: 140-159

- B: 120-139

- C+: 100-119 (with TE Score ≥ 30% of TE Maximum)

- C: 80-99 (with TE Score ≥ 30% of TE Maximum)

- D+: 60-79 (with TE Score ≥ 30% of TE Maximum)

- D: 40-59 or TE Score < 30% of TE Maximum

- E: Total Score < 40

The revaluation result marksheet will include the following details:

- Student name

- Subject name

- Roll number

- Birthdate

- School code

- Qualification status

- Total marks

The Kerala Board conducted the Class 11 board examinations from February 15 to February 21, 2024, for Science, Arts, Commerce streams, and VHSE.