DHSE Kerala Opens Plus Two SAY 2026 Application Window; Check Steps To Apply Here

Kerala Plus Two SAY 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has started the application process for the Kerala Plus Two SAY (Save A Year) and Improvement Examination 2026 from June 1. Students who were unable to secure the minimum qualifying D+ grade in one or more subjects in the March board examinations can apply through their respective schools.

According to the official schedule, students must submit their applications by June 3, 2026. The SAY and Improvement examinations provide students with another opportunity to improve their scores and continue their academic year without delay.

The Kerala Plus Two SAY 2026 examinations will be conducted from June 29 to July 3, 2026. Meanwhile, the process for answer script revaluation and scrutiny has also begun. DHSE Kerala is expected to announce the SAY examination results by mid-July.

Kerala Plus Two SAY 2026: Important Dates

Kerala Plus Two SAY Application Begins: June 1, 2026

Last Date to Apply for SAY Exam: June 3, 2026

Application for Photocopy of Answer Scripts: June 1 to June 3, 2026

Kerala Plus Two SAY Supplementary Exams: June 29 to July 3, 2026

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Declaration Date: May 26, 2026

Kerala Plus Two SAY 2026: How to Apply for Kerala Plus Two SAY 2026

Students can follow the steps given below to complete the application process:

Step 1: Visit your respective school and collect the SAY/Improvement examination application form.

Step 2: Carefully fill in all personal details and enter the registration number used for the March 2026 board examination.

Step 3: Mention the correct subject codes for the subjects you wish to appear for improvement or supplementary examination.

Step 4: Attach a recent passport-size photograph in the space provided on the form.

Step 5: Pay the required examination fee as prescribed by the authorities.

Step 6: Submit the completed application form to the school principal before the last date.

Please complete the application process by the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.