Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Draws Mixed Reactions; Educationists Say Reforms Must Go Beyond Change In Leadership

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister | X

Mumbai: The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has triggered mixed reactions from educationists and student organisations, with many describing it as a significant political development while stressing that meaningful reforms in India's education system must go beyond a change in leadership.

Kalpande Credits Youth Persistence

Former Chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Vasant Kalpande, said the resignation reflects the determination of the country's youth, who continued their protests demanding accountability.

"It is the result of the hard work and persistent efforts of the younger generation," Kalpande said. He added that the government should have maintained greater transparency from the outset regarding the steps being taken to investigate the examination paper leak cases.

Welcome New Bill But Demand Broader Reforms

"Had the government communicated its actions openly from the beginning, the issue may not have escalated to this extent," he said.

Kalpande also welcomed the introduction of a new Bill in Parliament aimed at tackling paper leaks but argued that legislative reforms should not be confined to examination malpractice alone.

"The legislation should go beyond paper leaks and introduce systemic reforms across the education sector," he said.

Pressing Challenges in Education System

Echoing similar concerns, Dr. Madhav Suryawanshi, Chief Coordinator of the Shikshan Vikas Manch at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, said the resignation was an appropriate outcome following sustained protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

He, however, questioned whether merely replacing the Education Minister would address the structural challenges confronting the education system.

"The real question today is whether changing the Education Minister will resolve the fundamental issues in education," Suryawanshi said.

According to him, India's education system continues to face pressing challenges ranging from improving academic quality and ensuring transparency in competitive examinations to reducing growing educational and economic inequalities while providing equal opportunities for all students.

Suryawanshi also pointed out that although the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has been introduced, its implementation remains incomplete in several states. At the same time, he said, India must accelerate efforts to align education with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital skills and research-driven learning while preserving the country's rich knowledge traditions.

Long-Term Reforms Over Temporary Measures

"Long-term reforms, transparency, quality education and effective implementation of policies are more important than temporary measures. Real transformation can come only through concrete educational reforms, not merely through a change in leadership," he added.

SIO Demands Comprehensive Overhaul

Student organisations described the resignation as a milestone in their movement but maintained that their campaign would continue until broader demands are met.

Aamir Kazi, AISF Maharashtra, called the resignation "the first victory" of the student movement.

"The resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan is the first victory of the students' movement. It proves that united student and youth struggles can bring change. But our fight is not over. We will continue our movement until justice is delivered to the 22 NEET aspirants who lost their lives, the NTA is scrapped, NEP 2020 is withdrawn, and a transparent, accountable, and equitable public education system is ensured," Kazi said.

The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) Maharashtra South Zone also welcomed the development but stressed that it should mark the beginning of comprehensive education reforms rather than the conclusion of the movement.

In a statement issued by Md Owais Siddiqui, State Secretary (Public Relations), the organisation demanded a complete overhaul of the examination system, a foolproof mechanism to prevent paper leaks with strict criminal liability, and immediate financial compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak crisis.

The organisation also condemned police action against protesting students, alleging violence and illegal detentions during demonstrations. It demanded the immediate withdrawal of all FIRs and criminal cases registered against student protesters, asserting that the movement for accountability and educational justice would continue.

The resignation has intensified the national debate on examination integrity and education governance, with education experts and student bodies agreeing that while a change in leadership is significant, lasting reforms will require greater transparency, institutional accountability and sustained policy implementation.