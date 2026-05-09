DGE Tamil Nadu Publishes Detailed Timetable For Class 11th And 12th Supplementary Exams 2026

TN Board Supplementary Exams 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has released the supplementary examination schedule for Class 11 and Class 12 students for the academic year 2025–26. The exams will be conducted in June and July 2026 for students who need to clear pending subjects or improve their scores.

TN Board Supplementary Exams 2026: Supplementary Exam Dates

As per the official timetable:

Class 12 (HSE +2) supplementary exams will be held from June 29 to July 7, 2026

Class 11 (HSE +1) arrear exams will be conducted from July 8 to July 16, 2026

All examinations will be held in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM, with a short reading and verification time before the exam begins.

TN Board Supplementary Exams 2026: Application and Revaluation Dates

Supplementary exam applications: May 18 to June 2, 2026

Revaluation/retotalling requests: June 5 to June 8, 2026

TN Board Supplementary Exams 2026: Who Can Appear

Students who failed one or more subjects in the Class 12 public examination or are behind in Class 11 are eligible to apply for the supplementary exams. These exams allow students to complete subjects without missing an academic year.

TN Board Supplementary Exams 2026: Tamil Nadu HSE +1 (Class 11) Supplementary Exam Time Table 2026

June 29: Tamil and other languages (Part I)

June 30: English (Part II)

July 1: Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition & Dietetics, Textile & Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General)

July 2: Communicative English, Ethics & Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Biochemistry, Advanced Tamil, Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering

July 3: Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography

July 6: Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics & Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management & Secretaryship

July 7: Physics, Economics, Employability Skills

TN Board Supplementary Exams 2026: Tamil Nadu HSC (Class 12) Supplementary Exam Time Table 2026

July 8: Tamil and other languages (Part I)

July 9: English (Part II)

July 10: Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics & Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management & Secretaryship

July 13: Physics, Economics, and Employability Skills

July 14: Communicative English, Ethics & Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Biochemistry, Advanced Tamil, Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering

July 15: Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography

July 16: Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition & Dietetics, Textile & Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General)

Students can apply for the TN supplementary exams through their respective schools or at district service centres.

TN Board Supplementary Exams 2026: How to Check Time Table

Students can download the detailed subject-wise timetable by visiting the official DGE Tamil Nadu website and navigating to the “Time Table” section, where the PDF schedule for both HSE +1 and HSE +2 exams is available.

Step 1: Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the “Timetable” section.

Step 3: Click on ‘TN Public Exam Time Table 2026’.

Step 4: The PDF file will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for later use.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 results for 2026 were declared on May 8, 2026, after which the supplementary exam schedule was released to support students needing re-examination opportunities.