Delhi: The Delhi government, on Wednesday, announced that the students seeking admission in classes 2 to 5, for the academic year 2022-2023, will be provided seats on a first come first serve basis.

The Directorate of Education also clarified that any physically challenged students, orphans, migrants, or homeless students will not be denied admission into schools if they are not able to produce the required documents.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 12:53 PM IST