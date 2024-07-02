Denmark Permits International Students To Work 90 Hours Monthly

Denmark has introduced a new regulation allowing international students to work part-time for up to 90 hours per month. The Danish Immigration Service has confirmed that students granted this part-time work permit can also work full-time for 90 hours during June, July, and August, as reported by Schengen.News.

Flexibility for international student

Previously, Danish authorities required foreign workers to extend their stay in the country before their current residence and work permits expired, provided their stay did not exceed 90 days within the past year, according to the Economic Times.

This new regulation provides more flexibility for international students, aligning with Denmark's job market and low unemployment rate, making it an attractive destination for those seeking part-time employment.

Jobs provide a comparatively high minimum pay of about 110 DKK (€14.75) per hour for international students. Students are usually permitted to work fifteen to twenty hours a week, which allows them to efficiently manage their employment and school obligations.

The Danish Immigration Service explains that overseas students can apply for a residence permit for job search purposes if they hold a valid residence permit based on completed studies, such as a bachelor's, master's, or doctoral programme approved by a state authority.

Before applying, students should verify that their educational programme has received state approval and check if their current residence permit includes a job search period.

The Styrelsen for International Rekruttering of Integration (SIRI) automatically grants a three-year job search period with the study permit, provided the passport's validity allows for it, as reported by economic times. Students can apply for a job search permit if their residence permit as a student has been shortened due to passport expiration or if they have received a six-month period to look for work upon completing their education program in Denmark.