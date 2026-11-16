Democratisation Of Education And Its Serious Consequences: Time To Gear Up On The Quality Front | Representative Image

Backdrop:

Education has always been regarded as the most powerful instrument for social transformation. Since independence, India has made remarkable progress in expanding educational opportunities. What was once a privilege enjoyed by a select few has gradually become accessible to millions through government initiatives, affirmative action, digital learning, institutions like NIOS, open universities, and rapid growth of educational institutions at all levels. This process of making education accessible to all is commonly referred to as the democratisation of education.

However, as access has expanded, an important question has emerged: Has the democratisation of education come at the cost of quality? The debate has become increasingly relevant as India strives to become a “global knowledge economy” while simultaneously pursuing the vision of “inclusive education” under the National Education Policy NEP 2020.

The Context:

The answer is neither a simple "yes" nor a definite "no." Democratisation itself is not responsible for declining quality. Rather, the challenge lies in managing rapid expansion without making proportional investments in infrastructure, faculty, governance, and academic standards.

Historically, Indian education was highly exclusive. Access to education, particularly at higher education, was limited by geography, economic status, caste, gender, and language. Over the last around eight decades since independence, governments have rightly focused on removing these barriers. New universities, colleges, polytechnics, skill development centres, distance education programs, and online learning platforms have significantly increased the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER). Girls, students from rural areas, economically weaker sections, and socially disadvantaged communities now have educational opportunities that were unimaginable a few generations ago.

This democratisation represents one of India's greatest “social achievements”. Education has empowered millions to improve their economic status, participate in democratic processes, and contribute meaningfully to national development. Any criticism of democratisation must, therefore, acknowledge its enormous contribution to social justice and nation-building.

Challenges of Quality:

Yet, expansion has created its own set of challenges.

Lack of infrastructure: The first concern is the rapid increase in the number of institutions without corresponding improvement in quality. In many cases, colleges have been established with inadequate infrastructure, poorly equipped laboratories, outdated libraries, and minimal student support services. Increasing the number of seats is relatively easy; maintaining academic excellence is far more demanding.

Faculty quality: The second issue relates to faculty quality. The shortage of qualified teachers continues to affect educational institutions across the country. Many institutions still depend heavily on contractual or temporary teaching staff, who often receive limited opportunities for professional development. Teaching has increasingly become examination-oriented rather than learning-oriented. Without competent and motivated teachers, even the best-designed curriculum cannot achieve its intended outcomes.

Commercialisation: A third challenge is the commercialisation of education. The growing demand for education has encouraged the proliferation of private institutions. While many private schools, colleges and universities maintain high standards, others focus more on revenue generation than academic excellence. Admissions sometimes become market-driven rather than merit-driven, raising concerns about educational standards.

Lack of student preparedness: Another consequence of massification is the decline in academic preparedness among students entering higher education. Since education now caters to learners from diverse educational backgrounds, institutions often struggle to maintain uniform academic standards. Instead of providing remedial support to bridge “learning gaps”, some institutions “lower examination standards” to maintain pass percentages. This practice gradually erodes academic rigour.

Quality of outcome: Assessment practices also deserve attention. In many institutions, emphasis has shifted from genuine learning to obtaining degrees. Students often prepare merely to clear examinations rather than develop critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving abilities, and research aptitude. The value of a degree diminishes when it is no longer seen as evidence of competence. Many professional courses are often driven by “placement concerns” rather than quality of education.

Balanced Approach and Way Forward:

However, it would be unfair to attribute these problems solely to democratisation. Many countries have successfully combined universal access with high-quality education. Their success demonstrates that expansion and excellence can coexist when supported by effective policy implementation, strong governance, adequate funding, and continuous quality assurance. The scenario in India may be different on account of its huge size and diverse and often differing interest groups.

India's challenge is, therefore, not democratisation but quality management during expansion. The National Education Policy 2020 recognizes this reality. It emphasises multidisciplinary education, teacher development, outcome-based learning, institutional autonomy, research culture, technology integration, flexible curricula, and accreditation reforms. If implemented sincerely, these measures can significantly improve educational quality while preserving inclusiveness.

Technology also offers unprecedented opportunities. Digital classrooms, artificial intelligence, adaptive learning systems, virtual laboratories, online assessment, and learning analytics can personalise education without compromising standards. However, technology must supplement, not replace, the human touch of dedicated teachers. Education is ultimately about nurturing values, character, empathy, and responsible citizenship.

The responsibility for maintaining quality does not rest solely with governments. Educational institutions must develop a culture of continuous improvement. Faculty members should regularly upgrade their knowledge and pedagogical skills. Accreditation should become a process of genuine self-improvement rather than merely obtaining grades. Industry collaboration, research, internships, innovation, and community engagement must become integral components of higher education.

Students, too, have an important role. Democratisation provides opportunities, but learning ultimately depends on personal commitment. Degrees alone cannot guarantee employability. Lifelong learning, ethical conduct, curiosity, adaptability, and professional competence remain the true indicators of educational quality.

Parents and society must also redefine their expectations. Success should not be measured merely by obtaining a degree or securing admission into prestigious institutions. Instead, emphasis should shift toward acquiring knowledge, developing skills, cultivating values, and contributing positively to society.

The real debate, therefore, should not be whether democratisation is killing quality, but whether India is investing sufficiently to sustain quality while expanding access. Inclusiveness and excellence should not be viewed as competing objectives. They are complementary goals that strengthen each other.

A truly democratic education system is one in which every student, regardless of socio-economic background, receives not only access to education but also access to high-quality education. Expansion without quality creates unemployable graduates; quality without inclusion perpetuates inequality. India can afford neither.

As India aspires to become a developed nation by 2047, the future of its education system will depend on striking the right balance between accessibility and excellence. Democratisation has opened the doors of education to millions. The next challenge is to ensure that what awaits students inside those doors is education of the highest quality. Only then will democratisation become not a threat to quality but its strongest foundation. That is the right and only way to proceed further.

By Dr A K Sen Gupta, Founder, Higher Education Forum (HEF)