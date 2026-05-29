Delhi University To Launch One-Year PG Courses Under NEP 2020; Registrations To Begin Soon | File Image

New Delhi: Delhi University will begin registrations for its newly introduced one-year postgraduate programmes in the next few days, officials said on Friday, even as the admission process for the existing two-year postgraduate courses is currently underway.

While admission to the two-year PG programme is based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG), admission to the one-year programme is for DU students only, officials said.

"This is the first time that the one-year PG programmes are being introduced, in line with the National Education Policy ( NEP) 2020 framework. The one-year programme will be available only for DU students with a four-year Bachelor's honours degree with research or entrepreneurship, or those with a four-year Bachelor's degree with a major in the concerned subject," said Haneet Gandhi, dean of admission, DU.

Gandhi said four-year UG students can apply for both the one-year and two-year PG programmes, provided they fulfill the eligibility criteria.

"The registration for the one-year programme is going to begin very soon. A separate portal will be launched for this," Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, registration for the two-year PG programme began on May 16 and will be open till 11.59 pm on June 7. In a webinar held on Friday to explain the nuances of the application process for the two-year programme, Gandhi reiterated that from this year, the university will auto-integrate candidates' credentials through the DigiLocker or API Setu platform.

DU has also added a one-time provision for changing the social category following the auto-integration. Speaking on the application process, officials said students will be able to apply only in the subjects they appeared for in the CUET-PG exam.

"Students should fill up the maximum number of possible subject preferences," said DU deputy dean of admission, Anand Sonkar.

Once the form is submitted and the fees are paid, the university will proceed with the first round of allocation; the schedule is expected to be declared shortly.

"On declaration of the allocations, students have to log into their CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System)-PG portal and accept the allocated seat," said Sonkar, adding that students must accept the seat first to use the "upgrade" or "freeze" options.

In the subsequent rounds, once a student avails the option to upgrade, they will be considered for their higher preferences, Sonkar said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)