Delhi University Steps Up Anti-Ragging Measures With Control Rooms, Police Patrols Ahead Of 2026-27 Session

The University of Delhi has stepped up preparations to ensure a safe and disciplined start to the 2026-27 academic session, with a series of anti-ragging and campus security measures planned across its colleges, departments and hostels.

These security measures have been discussed at an online meeting that was organised on July 20, 2026, among the University Proctor, college principal, departmental heads, hostel wardens, DUSU office bearers, and police officers of Delhi.

Direct link to read the official notice

Joint control rooms to be set up

As part of the arrangements, the University will establish two Joint Control Rooms, one each at the North and South Campuses. These will remain operational from July 28 to August 7, 2026, to address concerns and respond to incidents during the initial phase of the academic session.

Students can contact the North Campus Joint Control Room at 011-27667221 and the South Campus Joint Control Room at 011-24119832.

The University has also directed colleges, departments and hostels to strictly implement the rules and regulations related to anti-ragging, including the provisions under Ordinances XV-B and XV-C and applicable laws concerning the prevention and redressal of sexual harassment.

Students and parents to give anti-ragging undertaking

All students and hostel residents, along with their parents or guardians, will be required to submit an undertaking regarding compliance with anti-ragging regulations at the time of admission to colleges, departments, centres, halls and hostels.

The undertaking is to be submitted in accordance with the procedure available on the national anti-ragging portal.

The University has also asked its institutions to strictly follow the directions issued by the Supreme Court on preventing ragging on campuses.

Anti-ragging committees and vigilance squads

Colleges, faculties, departments and hostels have been asked to constitute Anti-Ragging and Disciplinary Committees along with Vigilance Squads to keep a close watch on student activities.

Wherever possible, NCC and NSS student volunteers will also be involved in monitoring efforts.

To reinforce awareness, bilingual anti-ragging banners in Hindi and English will be placed at prominent locations across the North and South Campuses before July 28. Colleges, departments and hostels have also been provided with anti-ragging posters for display on notice boards and other important locations.

Institutions have been asked to restrict the entry of outsiders and clearly display rules prohibiting ragging within their premises.

Police pickets & patrolling to be intensified

The University has also sought greater police presence around its colleges. Police pickets will be placed outside colleges, with special assistance for women's colleges.

Delhi Police has assured the University that women police personnel in plain clothes will be deployed within the University and outside college premises. The police will take action in cases involving ragging or eve-teasing.

Regular patrolling will also be carried out to monitor the campuses and enable authorities to respond quickly to any untoward incident.

The University has made it clear that incidents of ragging and other forms of indiscipline will be dealt with strictly under its Statutes and Ordinances. College principals, heads, directors, provosts and wardens have the authority to take preventive and punitive action wherever required. Police intervention will also be sought if the situation warrants it.

Students advised to choose verified PG accommodation

The University has also issued an advisory for students planning to stay in paying guest accommodation. Students have been advised to ensure that their PG accommodation has been verified by the local police.

The advisory comes as part of wider safety measures, with the University noting that verified PG accommodations are regularly monitored by the area police to ensure the safety and security of student residents.

How students can report ragging

Students who are facing ragging can lodge their complaint in writing through the complaint box placed at their college or they can report their complaints using the available helpline services.

Students can lodge complaints via the UGC Anti-Ragging Helpline service on number 1800-180-5522 which is available round the clock. There is also an option for contacting the UGC anti-ragging agency, Centre for Youth at 09818044577.

Further, one can make complaints by contacting the Office of the Proctor at proctor@du.ac.in or email helpline@antiragging.in or contact the Joint Control Rooms at North and South Campuses.

Students can also contact the North District Police Control Room on 011-23818614, dial 112, or contact the nearest PCR van. The University has also provided information on Anti-Ragging and Himmat Apps.

The authorities have further advised that online ragging complaints should be reported through the appropriate cybercrime channels when necessary.

Strict action against those found guilty

The University has reiterated that ragging will attract strict disciplinary action. Depending on the nature and severity of the offence, students found involved may face suspension or expulsion, cancellation of admission, withholding of results, cancellation of a degree, or being barred from classes, examinations or the University.

Under the UGC regulations on curbing ragging in higher educational institutions, 2009, college and institutional authorities are also required to submit regular reports on compliance with anti-ragging measures. Weekly reports are to be submitted during the first three months of the academic year, followed by monthly reports thereafter.

With the new academic session approaching, the University has asked all concerned authorities to ensure that the anti-ragging rules are implemented strictly and that students entering the campus have access to a safe and secure environment from the beginning of the academic year.