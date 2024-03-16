Delhi University: Ministry Allocates ₹272 Crore For Women Hostels Under Nirbhaya Fund

Delhi University | File Photo

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has sanctioned ₹ 272 crore for residential accommodation for girls and working women pursuing higher education at the Delhi University under the Nirbhaya Fund, union minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday.

"Aligned with PM Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat, this initiative empowers working women and girls pursuing higher education," she wrote on X.

The funds will be used for providing 1,000 beds with enhanced security, CCTV surveillance and gender-sensitive amenities at the women hostels of Delhi University, she added.

Irani had announced to grant funds from the Nirbhaya Fund for women's hostels in Delhi University on March 7.

She made the announcement while attending the Vikas Bharat Ambassador-Nari Shakti Conclave at Delhi University north campus.