Delhi University Kirori Mal College Recruitment 2026: Registration For 57 Non-Teaching Posts Closes Today; Last Chance To Apply NOW

Delhi University Kirori Mal College Recruitment 2026: The Kirori Mal College (KMC), University of Delhi, will close the online application window for its non-teaching recruitment drive today, March 27, 2026. The recruitment, announced under Advertisement No. KMC/Admn.2025-26/Non-teaching Posts/001 dated March 7, 2026, aims to fill 57 vacancies across various administrative, technical, and support roles.
Candidates interested in securing a position at one of Delhi University’s prominent colleges must complete their applications online before the deadline, as no offline submissions will be accepted.
Direct link for official notification
Delhi University Kirori Mal College Recruitment 2026: Important Dates
Notification Release Date: March 7, 2026
Last Date to Apply: March 27, 2026 (or 21 days from publication in Employment News, whichever is later)
Delhi University Kirori Mal College Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details
The recruitment drive offers a total of 57 non-teaching posts across different pay levels and departments.
Vacancy Details
Senior Personal Assistant – 1
Senior Technical Assistant (Computer) – 1
Senior Assistant – 1
Cartographer Assistant (Geography Department) – 1
Assistant – 1
Junior Assistant – 1
Library Attendant – 7
In addition, there are:
10 Laboratory Assistant posts across Botany, Chemistry, Physics, and Zoology
34 Laboratory Attendant posts across departments such as Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, Geography, Physics, and Zoology
The vacancies are distributed across categories including UR, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PwBD.
Delhi University Kirori Mal College Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Eligibility varies depending on the post:
Senior Personal Assistant: Bachelor’s degree with relevant experience (3–5 years) in government or reputed organisations, along with stenography and typing skills
Senior Technical Assistant (Computer): Master’s degree with 2 years’ experience OR Bachelor’s degree with 5 years’ experience in handling scientific equipment
Senior Assistant: Graduate with at least 3 years’ experience in a relevant role and computer proficiency
Cartographer Assistant: Graduate in relevant discipline with 3 years’ lab/instrument handling experience
Assistant: Graduate with 2 years’ experience and typing skills
Junior Assistant: Graduate with typing speed (35 wpm English / 30 wpm Hindi) and computer knowledge
Library Attendant: 12th pass with certificate in Library Science
Laboratory Assistant: Graduate with 2 years’ lab experience
Laboratory Attendant: 12th (Science) OR 10th with Science plus ITI/lab skill certification
Age Limit:
Up to 35 years for senior-level posts
Up to 32 years for most other posts
Age relaxation applicable as per government rules
Delhi University Kirori Mal College Recruitment 2026: Application Fees
UR/OBC/EWS candidates: ₹1000
SC/ST candidates: ₹500
No fee for women applicants and PwBD candidates
The fee is non-refundable and must be paid online.
Delhi University Kirori Mal College Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official application portal: http://dunt.uod.ac.in
Step 2: Register and log in to the portal
Step 3: Fill out the application form carefully
Step 4: Upload necessary documents
Step 5: Pay the application fee (if applicable)
Step 6: Submit the form and keep a printout for reference
Note: Candidates applying for more than one post must submit separate applications and fees.
Delhi University Kirori Mal College Recruitment 2026: Selection Process
The recruitment process will be conducted in multiple stages:
Preliminary Examination:
Objective-type questions
Each question carries 2 marks
Negative marking of 0.5 marks for incorrect answers
Shortlisting:
Candidates will be shortlisted based on preliminary exam performance. A fixed number of candidates per post will move to the next stage.
Main Examination and Skill Test:
Final selection is based on performance in the main exam
Skill test is qualifying in nature
Final Merit:
Merit will be prepared based on candidates who qualify both the main exam and skill test.
The exam will be bilingual (English and Hindi), and candidates must use the same language throughout.