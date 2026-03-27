Delhi University Kirori Mal College Recruitment 2026: Registration For 57 Non-Teaching Posts Closes Today; Last Chance To Apply NOW

Delhi University Kirori Mal College Recruitment 2026: |

Delhi University Kirori Mal College Recruitment 2026: The Kirori Mal College (KMC), University of Delhi, will close the online application window for its non-teaching recruitment drive today, March 27, 2026. The recruitment, announced under Advertisement No. KMC/Admn.2025-26/Non-teaching Posts/001 dated March 7, 2026, aims to fill 57 vacancies across various administrative, technical, and support roles.

Candidates interested in securing a position at one of Delhi University’s prominent colleges must complete their applications online before the deadline, as no offline submissions will be accepted.

Direct link for official notification

Direct link to apply

Delhi University Kirori Mal College Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Notification Release Date: March 7, 2026

Last Date to Apply: March 27, 2026 (or 21 days from publication in Employment News, whichever is later)

Delhi University Kirori Mal College Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive offers a total of 57 non-teaching posts across different pay levels and departments.

Vacancy Details

Senior Personal Assistant – 1

Senior Technical Assistant (Computer) – 1

Senior Assistant – 1

Cartographer Assistant (Geography Department) – 1

Assistant – 1

Junior Assistant – 1

Library Attendant – 7

In addition, there are:

10 Laboratory Assistant posts across Botany, Chemistry, Physics, and Zoology

34 Laboratory Attendant posts across departments such as Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, Geography, Physics, and Zoology

The vacancies are distributed across categories including UR, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PwBD.

Delhi University Kirori Mal College Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility varies depending on the post:

Senior Personal Assistant: Bachelor’s degree with relevant experience (3–5 years) in government or reputed organisations, along with stenography and typing skills

Senior Technical Assistant (Computer): Master’s degree with 2 years’ experience OR Bachelor’s degree with 5 years’ experience in handling scientific equipment

Senior Assistant: Graduate with at least 3 years’ experience in a relevant role and computer proficiency

Cartographer Assistant: Graduate in relevant discipline with 3 years’ lab/instrument handling experience

Assistant: Graduate with 2 years’ experience and typing skills

Junior Assistant: Graduate with typing speed (35 wpm English / 30 wpm Hindi) and computer knowledge

Library Attendant: 12th pass with certificate in Library Science

Laboratory Assistant: Graduate with 2 years’ lab experience

Laboratory Attendant: 12th (Science) OR 10th with Science plus ITI/lab skill certification

Age Limit:

Up to 35 years for senior-level posts

Up to 32 years for most other posts

Age relaxation applicable as per government rules

Delhi University Kirori Mal College Recruitment 2026: Application Fees

UR/OBC/EWS candidates: ₹1000

SC/ST candidates: ₹500

No fee for women applicants and PwBD candidates

The fee is non-refundable and must be paid online.

Delhi University Kirori Mal College Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official application portal: http://dunt.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Register and log in to the portal

Step 3: Fill out the application form carefully

Step 4: Upload necessary documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee (if applicable)

Step 6: Submit the form and keep a printout for reference

Note: Candidates applying for more than one post must submit separate applications and fees.

Direct link to apply

Delhi University Kirori Mal College Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The recruitment process will be conducted in multiple stages:

Preliminary Examination:

Objective-type questions

Each question carries 2 marks

Negative marking of 0.5 marks for incorrect answers

Shortlisting:

Candidates will be shortlisted based on preliminary exam performance. A fixed number of candidates per post will move to the next stage.

Main Examination and Skill Test:

Final selection is based on performance in the main exam

Skill test is qualifying in nature

Final Merit:

Merit will be prepared based on candidates who qualify both the main exam and skill test.

The exam will be bilingual (English and Hindi), and candidates must use the same language throughout.