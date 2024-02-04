Delhi University Forms Committee To Address Teacher Absenteeism Concerns

Delhi University | File Photo

A panel has been formed by Delhi University to address the problem of purported teacher absenteeism. "The competent authority of the University of Delhi has constituted a committee to develop a mechanism addressing the concern that classes are not being conducted by teachers," the university said in an official circular.

The committee will be composed of the principals of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening), Delhi College of Arts & Commerce, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Shyam Lal College, and Daulat Ram College. The panel has thirty days to turn in its report.

According to an official release on Thursday, the Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) recently signed agreements with 40 to 50 colleges affiliated with the university to start offering offline classes to its students on January 28. An MOU between the Delhi University colleges and the SOL has been signed in order to hold these classes, according to the DUSOL notification.

The Democratic Teachers’ Front expressed concern that a university, which has undermined its human resources and academic programs, is now scrutinizing its teachers. They suspect that the university's objective is to find ways to suppress opposing opinions. Maya John, a member of the Academic Council, objected to the committee's formation, arguing that an examination by a committee consisting only of principals from DU colleges suggests authoritarianism and malicious intent.

She believes that these actions have had a negative impact on meaningful instruction and direct classroom teaching.