Delhi University Fire: Blaze Breaks Out At DUSU Office In North Campus, Damages Sofa & Furniture; No Casualties Reported | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a Delhi University North Campus office, damaging a sofa and furniture, officials said.

The fire was reported at 11:53 pm on Tuesday at the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) office in Law Centre-I on the university premises, the Delhi Fire Service said.

Five water tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was confined to a sofa and furniture at the DUSU office and was brought under control.

No casualties were reported in the incident, they added.

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