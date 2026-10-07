 Delhi University Fire: Blaze Breaks Out At DUSU Office In North Campus, Damages Sofa & Furniture; No Casualties Reported
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Delhi University Fire: Blaze Breaks Out At DUSU Office In North Campus, Damages Sofa & Furniture; No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) office in Law Centre-I at North Campus late Tuesday night. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze damaged a sofa and furniture but was brought under control. No casualties were reported.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 07, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
Delhi University Fire: Blaze Breaks Out At DUSU Office In North Campus, Damages Sofa & Furniture; No Casualties Reported
Delhi University Fire: Blaze Breaks Out At DUSU Office In North Campus, Damages Sofa & Furniture; No Casualties Reported | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a Delhi University North Campus office, damaging a sofa and furniture, officials said.

The fire was reported at 11:53 pm on Tuesday at the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) office in Law Centre-I on the university premises, the Delhi Fire Service said.

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Five water tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was confined to a sofa and furniture at the DUSU office and was brought under control.

No casualties were reported in the incident, they added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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