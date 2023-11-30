Delhi University Can Offer Special Moderation For Single Paper Failure

Delhi University | File Photo

Delhi University (DU) is thinking about granting special moderation for failing a single paper, up to 10 marks, to students who can't finish their degree. The topic will be discussed at the university's Thursday Academic Council meeting. If students provide good reasons for their failure on the paper, they will be given this relief.

Students who have completed all course requirements with the exception of one paper will be eligible to use this provision. In addition to any previously applied grace marks, the 10-mark moderation will be applied.

Students who have already failed the paper through the university-granted "special chance examinations" may also be subject to the 10-mark provision. Students who have completed all course requirements with the exception of one paper may find the situation especially difficult because of unfavorable circumstances. According to the university's agenda for the Academic Council meeting, "in such cases, the university may consider granting special moderation for a single left-over paper."

Other proposals

Additionally, Delhi University is thinking about offering students who have gone over their allotted time a second chance to appear in the final exams needed to earn their degree. This opportunity, however, will only be available to students who have used up all of their time to appear in these supplemental exams in 2021–2022 and 2022–2023. Students at Delhi University have six years, beginning in the year of admission, to finish all of the required courses for their degree. In order to assess requests from students who have gone over their allotted time, the university has suggested forming a committee. The Academic Council meeting today will also cover this topic.

DU is also considering offering students impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic a special chance. "Unexpected difficulties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic include distance learning, resource scarcity, and health-related worries. The university stated, "These circumstances negatively impacted students' academic progress, making it unfair to penalize them for circumstances beyond their control."