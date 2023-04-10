Delhi: UGC, AICTE issue warning against universities in Pakistan, fake varsities

Students across the country have also been asked to beware of institutions that are not established as per the UGC Act but offer degrees. | University Grants Commission

New Delhi: In this joint advisory issued for Indian students, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and University Grants Commission (UGC) stated that Indian students should not take admission in any college or educational institution in Pakistan.

According to the UGC, any Indian student going to Pakistan to pursue technical education, higher education or any other course will not be able to take admission in India for further studies or jobs.

Students warned against 'fake' institutions

Ahead of college admissions, has warned students against unrecognised or 'fake' institutions operating in the country. In the last two years, the UGC has identified 27 such 'fake' higher educational institutions in the country.

Students across the country have been asked to beware of educational institutions that are not established as per the UGC Act but offer degrees in contravention of stated provisions. According to Union Education Ministry, the degrees provided by such institutions will not be valid for further studies or jobs.

Recently, the UGC detected two unrecognised institutions, the the 'Open International University for Alternative Medicines' and the 'National Board of Alternative Medicines', and is likely to soon release a fresh list of such institutions.

Earlier, the UGC had also issued a similar notice against the All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Science, a higher educational institution in Delhi. The UGC in its notice advised students not to take admission to "self-styled" institutes.

