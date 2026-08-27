Delhi Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Student-Model Stabbed To Death Inside Tilak Nagar Home, Gym Trainer Suspected | Video | X

New Delhi: A 21-year-old student and model was allegedly stabbed to death inside her home in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar, with police suspecting the involvement of her gym trainer.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The deceased, identified as Muskan, was reportedly alone at her second-floor residence when the alleged attack took place on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Imran, allegedly entered the house, attacked her with a knife and fled from the scene.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hearing Muskan's cries for help, neighbours rushed to the residence and found her seriously injured and lying in a pool of blood. She was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment, but succumbed to her injuries.

"We are searching for the culprit," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Gupta told reporters, adding that the police were examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area as part of the investigation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Muskan's friend Aman said she was the youngest among three sisters. According to him, one of her elder sisters, who is currently in Chandigarh, called and asked him to rush to Muskan's house after learning about the attack.

"I received a call, but I don't remember the exact time. They told me they were not at home and that someone had entered the house and stabbed Muskan," a friend of the deceased told IANS.

The friend said the alleged attacker was identified as Imran, who worked as a trainer at the same gym where Muskan used to exercise.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Aman said he immediately contacted another friend and asked him to reach the house and ensure that Muskan was taken to hospital. By the time he arrived, an ambulance had already reached the spot and shifted her for medical treatment.

He also claimed that Muskan's sisters had previously raised concerns about Imran allegedly harassing her.

"He had troubled her earlier as well, and after this incident, suspicion immediately fell on him," Aman said.

Police are conducting further investigation, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the accused.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)