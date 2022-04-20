Delhi schools to continue in offline mode, maintain Covid-19 protocols

Reports of infections from schools have created concerns weeks after many of them opened for offline classes following a two-year gap due to the pandemic. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA), has decided to come up with a separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools in consultation with experts, it mentioned in its meeting on Wednesday.

“Schools will not be closed and will continue with offline classes. Schools have been asked to report all cases to the education department and ensure that Covid protocols are followed strictly. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is constantly monitoring the situation in schools,” a senior official said.

During a meeting headed by the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the Covid situation in Delhi was reviewed. The DDMA made the decision to make wearing of masks mandatory in public places and impose a fine of Rs 500 on violators of the rule.

Schools across Delhi-NCR are implementing a variety of steps, including periodic sanitization, to keep the virus at bay and avert closure of campuses. The Delhi government issued guidelines for schools this week, instructing them to close specific wings or classes if any student or teacher is proven to be ill.

The Haryana education department has urged schools in the state not to make it mandatory for students to attend physical classes at a time when scores of students and staff in institutes across NCR cities have tested positive with Covid-19.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 05:26 PM IST