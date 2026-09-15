Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats During Exams; British School, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Springdales Evacuated

Several schools in Delhi have received bomb threats, triggering security
checks and precautionary measures at the affected institutions.
The British School, Sardar Patel School, Springdales School and Air Force
Bal Bharati School are among those that received the threats.
Schools Evacuated, Security Teams Deployed
According to the Delhi Fire Department, Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan received a threatening email. The department said that the call was received at 11:29 am from the school administration.
“Dear parents, the school has received a security threat. All students have
been safely evacuated from the school premises. The police have been
informed and are taking the necessary steps," Sardar Patel
Vidyalaya said.
“The Middle School students had completed their examinations, while the
Senior School students had completed most part of their examination.
The school would like to take some time to assess the situation
carefully and arrive at a well-considered decision regarding the
remaining Senior School examinations. We will communicate further
details as soon as a decision is taken," the school added,
according to Hindustan Times.
Parents said the school was holding the first day of its half-yearly
examinations when the bomb threat prompted an immediate evacuation.
Anti-Sabotage Checks Conducted
Delhi Police teams were alerted after the affected schools reported
receiving the threat emails between around 10:30 am and 10:45 am.
Bomb detection and disposal teams, sniffer dog squads and Delhi Fire
Services personnel were deployed at the schools, while the premises
were cleared as a precaution, as reported by Hindustan Times.
Security agencies conducted detailed anti-sabotage searches of the campuses, but no suspicious object has been detected so far. Police are now examining the threat emails and working to trace their source and
identify the sender.