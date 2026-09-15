Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats During Exams; British School, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Springdales Evacuated

ANI

Several schools in Delhi have received bomb threats, triggering security

checks and precautionary measures at the affected institutions.

The British School, Sardar Patel School, Springdales School and Air Force

Bal Bharati School are among those that received the threats.

Multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threats email. More details awaited: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/B4mGB2oVCv — IANS (@ians_india) September 15, 2026

Schools Evacuated, Security Teams Deployed

According to the Delhi Fire Department, Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan received a threatening email. The department said that the call was received at 11:29 am from the school administration.

“Dear parents, the school has received a security threat. All students have

been safely evacuated from the school premises. The police have been

informed and are taking the necessary steps," Sardar Patel

Vidyalaya said.

“The Middle School students had completed their examinations, while the

Senior School students had completed most part of their examination.

The school would like to take some time to assess the situation

carefully and arrive at a well-considered decision regarding the

remaining Senior School examinations. We will communicate further

details as soon as a decision is taken," the school added,

according to Hindustan Times.

Parents said the school was holding the first day of its half-yearly

examinations when the bomb threat prompted an immediate evacuation.

Anti-Sabotage Checks Conducted

Delhi Police teams were alerted after the affected schools reported

receiving the threat emails between around 10:30 am and 10:45 am.

Bomb detection and disposal teams, sniffer dog squads and Delhi Fire

Services personnel were deployed at the schools, while the premises

were cleared as a precaution, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Security agencies conducted detailed anti-sabotage searches of the campuses, but no suspicious object has been detected so far. Police are now examining the threat emails and working to trace their source and

identify the sender.