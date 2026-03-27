Delhi School Results 2026 For Classes 6–8 To Be Declared Tomorrow At edudel.nic.in; Check Details Here

Delhi Class 6–8 Results 2026: The official notice states that tomorrow, March 28, 2026, the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, will publish the school results for Classes 6, 7, and 8. After the results are announced, students who took the annual exams will be able to view them online.

Once the link is active, students can visit edudel.nic.in to view their scores online.

Delhi Class 6–8 Results 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can view and download their results by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to edudel.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2 is to navigate to the homepage and locate the "Online Result 2025-26" link.

Step 3: Click on the homepage's result link.

Step 4: Enter your date of birth and student ID.

Step 5: Then click the submit button

Step 6: Your outcome will then show up on the screen.

Step 7:Finally, download the result and print it out for later use.

Note: It is recommended that parents and students carefully review every detail listed on the scorecard. They should get in touch with their individual schools for clarification if there is any disparity.

Students can visit the Directorate of Education's (DoE) official website in Delhi for more updates.