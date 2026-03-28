Delhi School Results 2026 For Classes 6–8 To Be Declared Today At edudel.nic.in; Check Details Here

Delhi Class 6-8 Results 2026: According to the official notice, the Delhi school results for Classes 6, 7, and 8 will be published today, March 28, 2026, by the Directorate of Education (DoE). Students who took the annual exams will be able to view the results online once they are released. Once the link is active, students can view their scores online at edudel.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the school results for Classes 6, 7, and 8 will be published tomorrow, March 28, 2026, by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi. Students who took the annual exams will be able to view the results online once they are released.

Delhi Class 6–8 Results 2026: Steps to check the result

Once the link is active, students can view their scores online at edudel.nic.in.

Step 1: Go to the edudel.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and find the "Online Result 2025-26" link.

Step 3: Click the "Results" link on the homepage.

Step 4: Enter your birth date and student ID.

Step 5: Then, click the submit button.

Step 6: Your outcome will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Finally, download the results and print them for future use.

Delhi Class 6–8 Results 2026: Important Advisory

Students and parents should carefully check all of the information on the scorecard. If there is a discrepancy, they should immediately contact their respective schools for clarification and correction.

For more information, students can visit the Official Website of the Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi.