Delhi: Road accident outside IIT campus kills PhD student, another injured; driver identified

Representative Image |

New Delhi: On the night of January 17, 2023, two IIT Delhi Ph.D. students from the Textile and Fibre Engineering Department were hit by a car outside the campus leading to the death of one.

One of the students, Ashraf Nawaz Khan, succumbed to the injuries soon after the incident. Another student, Ankur Shukla, who also got injured, is undergoing treatment. The police are investigating the accident, officials said.

The institute community mourns the loss of its student and extends its heartfelt condolences to his family. We are also praying for the quick recovery of Ankur Shukla, the IIT spokesperson said.

The institute is providing all necessary support to the families of both students, he said.

The students were crossing the road when the tragic accident took place. The car was found abandoned at some distance in an accidental condition.



Meanwhile, the driver of the car has been identified and further investigation is going on.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)