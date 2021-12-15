Delhi Pvt Schools began admission for Nursery

New Delhi, Feb 18: On Wednesday, the admissions process for nursery classes in private schools in Delhi began. On January 7, the application window will close.

The admission schedule was announced by the Directorate of Education (DoE) last month. After a delay caused by COVID-19, admissions to entry-level classes for the previous academic session commenced in February this year.

However, this year, the schedule is in line with previous years. "The first list of selected children will be out on February 4, followed by a second list on February 21 and a subsequent list for admissions, if any, on March 15. The entire admission process will conclude on March 31," a DoE official said.

By Tuesday, schools were required to inform the number of seats available and the admission standards. The Department of Education has mandated that the number of seats in entry-level classes not fall below the highest number of seats in entry-level classes over the previous three academic years.

