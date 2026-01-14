Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2026 Released At ssc.gov.in; Objection Window Open Till January 16

Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2026: The Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Exam 2025 answer key has been made available by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.gov.in. The Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2026 was made available by SSC on January 13, 2026. The Delhi Police Exam 2026 took place between December 18 and January 6, 2026.

Candidates can download the Delhi Police Constable Response sheet PDFs at ssc.gov.in after they are released by entering their registration number and password.

Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2026: Important dates

Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Exam 2026: Conducted from December 18, 2025 to January 6, 2026

Release of Provisional Answer Key & Response Sheet: January 13, 2026

Start Date to Raise Objections: January 13, 2026

Last Date to Raise Objections: January 16, 2026

Objection Window Closes At: 6:00 PM on January 16, 2026

Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2026: Vacancy details

Constable (Executive) – Male

UR: 1,914

EWS: 456

OBC: 967

SC: 729

ST: 342

Total: 4,408

Constable (Executive) – Male (Ex-Servicemen – Others)

UR: 107

EWS: 26

OBC: 54

SC: 62

ST: 36

Total: 285

Constable (Executive) – Male (Ex-Servicemen – Commando)

UR: 106

EWS: 25

OBC: 56

SC: 138

ST: 51

Total: 376

Constable (Executive) – Female

UR: 1,047

EWS: 249

OBC: 531

SC: 457

ST: 212

Total: 2,496

Overall total vacancies: 7,565

Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2026: Steps to download answer key

Step 1: Visit ssc.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click the "Answer Key" button on the main page. Search for the message "Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) for Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Exam 2025."

Step 3: Enter information, including your password and registration number.

Step 4: The official right answers and the Delhi Police response sheet will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Save the PDF so you may refer to it later and determine your score.

Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2026: Steps to calculate your expected score

Marks for correct answers: One (1) mark is awarded for each correct response.

Negative marking: 0.25 marks are deducted for every incorrect answer.

Unattempted questions: No marks are awarded or deducted for questions left unanswered.

Checking performance: Candidates can compare their responses with the official answer key to assess their performance.

Understanding qualification chances: The estimated score helps candidates evaluate their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the selection process.