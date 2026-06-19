Delhi High Court Upholds Temporary Ban On Telegram During NEET UG 2026 Re- Exam

AI

NEET UG 2026 Re- Exam: The Delhi High Court has upheld the temporary ban imposed on Telegram during the NEET UG 2026 examination period. The court dismissed Telegram's challenge against the government order, holding that the authorities had followed the due procedure while issuing the emergency directions.

Delivering its verdict, the court observed as per the live law report that "After considering all arguments, we found that given the emergency nature of impugned orders, Respondent strictly followed the procedure."

The court also rejected Telegram's contention that the orders were invalid due to the alleged non-communication of reasons behind the ban.

As per the live law report, the court stated, "The challenge of impugned orders on ground of non-communication reasons can't be sustained. Both impugned and final orders are founded on relevant material duly considered by Responded, supported by reasons."

Addressing the scope of the Information Technology Act, the court further clarified that platforms such as Telegram fall within the ambit of "information" under the law.

"We have also held that under Section 2(1) IT Act, there is no reason to exclude platforms like Petitioner to from the ambit of ‘information’."

The ruling comes amid concerns over the potential misuse of messaging platforms during high-stakes examinations. The temporary restriction had been imposed as a preventive measure ahead of the NEET UG 2026 exam.