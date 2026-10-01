Delhi HC Seeks Explanation Over 2,714 Vacant PGT Posts In Government Schools Despite 2023 CAT Order To Fill 2,000 Vacancies | Representative Image

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the city government to state the reasons behind a "large number" of vacant posts of postgraduate teachers (PGTs) under the promotional quota in government schools here.

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A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asked the Delhi government to respond to a PIL by lawyer Rakesh Kumar Saini on the issue and bring on record the current position of vacancies for PGTs across all their schools in the capital.

The petitioner said that despite a 2023 order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) asking the authorities to fill up 2,000 vacant posts of PGTs, the authorities did not take any steps to fill them up, taking the number of vacancies to 2,714 till now.

The plea said the respondents failed to make any appointments to the post of PGTs under the 50 per cent promotion quota for four years, which adversely impacted the quality of education of lakhs of students studying in Classes 10 to 12 in government schools here.

The PIL sought a direction to the authorities to immediately fill all the posts of PGT in government schools in Delhi and ensure that education is not allowed to suffer any more.

The matter would be heard next on December 16.

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