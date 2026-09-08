Delhi HC Refuses Urgent Hearing On PIL Seeking Hostel Facilities In All DU Colleges | File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected to hear an urgent public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directives from the University of Delhi (DU) to guarantee hostel facilities are accessible in all university-affiliated colleges.

Advocate Vimal Tyagi brought the case before a Division Bench made up of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia for an urgent hearing.

Court says PIL will be taken up on wednesday

Chief Justice Upadhyaya stated at the hearing that no interim directives could be given in the case on Tuesday, according to the Bar and Bench report. The Bench also mentioned that the court had already heard another PIL on the matter the day before.

However, Tyagi said that the pleas in his petition differed from those mentioned in the PIL that was heard on Monday.

The Bench then instructed the attorney to submit the plea, noting that it will be automatically listed on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court's scheduled PIL day.

“Tomorrow is Wednesday [PIL day in Delhi HC]. File your petition, it will be taken up tomorrow,” the court remarked.

Lawyer told not to seek immediate interim direction

Instead of using the standard listing procedure, the court questioned the necessity of requesting an urgent interim directive.

"You waste your own time needlessly. According to Bar and Bench, the Bench said, "Please, can such a direction be issued by way of interim direction?"

The PIL requests that DU make sure all of its affiliated colleges have student housing. On Wednesday, the petition will now go through the standard PIL listing procedure.