Delhi HC JJA Exam 2026 Tentative Answer Key Out: Here’s How To Download And Calculate Scores

Delhi HC JJA Answer Key 2026: The High Court of Delhi has released the tentative answer key along with the objection management link for the Stage-I CBT of the Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA)/Restorer (Open) Examination 2026, held on March 22, enabling candidates to review their responses and raise objections if required.

Candidates will be able to verify their responses and evaluate their performance before the results are announced. After reviewing the objections, the court will publish the final answer key, which will be used to prepare the CBT results. The objection period has been made operational for the candidates from March 24 to March 27, 2026, until 04:00 pm.

Delhi HC JJA Answer Key 2026: How to Download DHC JJA Answer Key 2026

Candidates can access the answer key only through the official website. So, candidates should regularly check the recruitment section for updates. Candidates can download the tentative answer key by following the procedure mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official Delhi High Court website.

Step 2: Click on the answer key link “Tentative Answer Key-Preliminary Examination."

Step 3: Download the PDF and match your responses.

Step 4: Check the correct answer key.

Direct Link Here

Delhi HC JJA Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objections

Candidates who have any objections to the tentative answer key may challenge it within the time frame specified.

If you find any errors in the preliminary answer key, you can file objections by following these instructions.

Step 1: Visit the official Delhi High Court website.

Step 2: Click on the link for the answer key objection.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 4: Choose the question you want to challenge and explain why.

Step 5: Pay the applicable fee for each question you object to.

Step 6: Make sure you submit your objection by the deadline.

Delhi HC JJA Answer Key 2026: How to calculate Marks

Candidates can estimate their scores using the official marking scheme prescribed for the preliminary CBT. It is important to note that the exam follows a strict negative marking system. Each correct answer carries 1 mark, while every incorrect response results in a deduction of 0.25 marks. No marks are awarded for questions that are left unattempted.

To calculate the final score, candidates should multiply the total number of correct answers by 1 and then subtract 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. The score calculated based on the final answer key will determine whether a candidate qualifies for the next stage of the selection process.