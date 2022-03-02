Delhi govt urges officials to reach out to students evacuated from or still stuck in Ukraine

Government officials in Delhi have asked district officials to reach out to the families of students evacuated from the war-torn Ukraine or those who remain stuck there to extend any assistance they may need and assure them that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure their welfare, officials said on Wednesday.



They also said district authorities have engaged teachers and other staff in their respective jurisdiction to effectively execute these orders.



According to the orders issued by district authorities, the teams concerned will meet the families of stranded students and assure them that adequate steps are being taken to ensure the welfare of their wards.



They will also visit the houses of students evacuated from Ukraine and ask about their wellbeing and offer whatever help they need, an official of the Central district said.



Such orders have been issued by all 11 districts of the national capital.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday urged the Central government to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine at the earliest and provide them with all help.



A senior administrative official of the South Delhi district said that these efforts are being made to allay fears of family members of those stranded in different cities of Ukraine by offering them whatever help they need.



These are tough times for the families of students who are still stuck in Ukraine. Officials will meet families of such students and put them in touch with other higher authorities engaged in the evacuation process, provide them with helpline numbers and other help as well, the official told PTI.



Another official from Shahdara district said that teachers and other staff who are engaged in this exercise will also ask students evacuated from Ukraine under the Operation Ganga about their experiences and the difficulties they faced.



They will be extended whatever help they require, the official said.



He added that teams of teachers and other staff of the district have also been deployed at the airport for immediate help of evacuees.



India began evacuation of around 14,000 of its stranded citizens on February 26 as Ukraine fights a Russian military operation.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 05:21 PM IST