Delhi govt to provide free NEET coaching to school students

The Delhi Government has declared that it will provide free coaching to school students for entrance exams like NEET and JEE. The government will provide free coaching for students to help them build their career fields like engineering and medical, an official said on Tuesday.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 'Avanti Fellows,' a non-profit organization that aims at providing quality education to low-income students, majorly in math and science.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, said, "The students will be provided free coaching for the preparation of various entrance examinations, through test series, necessary academic support for these examinations, and regular mentoring during preparation."

"Earlier this free coaching program was introduced in few schools on a pilot basis and the results were excellent. More than 160 girls from SC and ST categories are getting free coaching for NEET by experts under this programme," Sisodia added.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 03:03 PM IST