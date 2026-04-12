Delhi Govt Approves ₹573 Crore Hostel Infrastructure Boost At Maulana Azad Medical College | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Delhi government has sanctioned over Rs 573 crore for the construction of two new hostels at Maulana Azad Medical College, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

The approval was granted for a hostel each for male and female students, in a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier this week.

The project, allocated Rs 573.41 crore, is aimed at strengthening infrastructure in medical education and improving residential facilities for students. The hostels are expected to be completed within 36 months.

Gupta noted that student intake at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) has steadily increased in recent years from 150 students annually to 250, straining existing hostel facilities.

Due to the shortage of rooms, many students are currently forced to share accommodation, while some are unable to secure hostel facilities altogether, she said in the statement.

Gupta pointed out that the existing hostels, built between 1965 and 1982, have aged considerably and need an overhaul.

She stated that land for the project is already available, and construction will begin within six months of receiving administrative and financial approvals. The timeline comprises six months for planning and 30 months of construction.

According to the plan, the new hostel for female students will be constructed at Site A at Rs 269.19 crore, while the boys' hostel will come up at Site B with an allocation of Rs 304.22 crore.

Both buildings will have a basement and superstructure components.