Delhi Government Schools Open Admissions For Classes 6 To 9: Registration Begins Today

Starting today, April 8, the Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi has initiated the registration process for admissions to Delhi government schools for classes 6 to 9 for the academic session 2024-25. Parents seeking admission for their children in Delhi government schools must complete the registration form available on the official website, edudel.nic.in.

According to the official notice, students currently studying or placed under NSO in Government or Government-Aided Schools should contact their last attended school for assistance regarding their transfer or readmission.

For admission to Class 6, students who have passed or been promoted from Class 5 will register online. Out-of-school children will undergo physical registration at a nearby school. Parents of children aged 10-12 years who have not attended school are encouraged to register their child at the nearest school. These children will undergo an assessment for Foundational Literacy & Numeracy, and their class of admission will be determined based on the assessment results.

Age Criteria for Delhi Government Schools Admissions (Classes 6 to 9):

- Class 6: Completed age of 10 but less than 12 years

- Class 7: Completed age of 11 but less than 13 years

- Class 8: Completed age of 12 but less than 14 years

- Class 9: Completed age of 13 but less than 15 years

Delhi Schools Non-Plan Admission 2024 Schedule:

Admissions for Delhi Government schools (non-plan category) will be conducted in three cycles:

- Cycle 1: April 8 to April 17

- Cycle 2: May 15 to June 15

- Cycle 3: July 10 to July 31

The display of allotted schools to registered applicants will occur on April 29, June 27, and August 12. Submission and verification of documents for admission to allotted schools will take place from April 30 to May 10, June 28 to July 6, and August 13 to August 31.

Parents can access the online registration form link on the Department's website homepage, edudel.nic.in, under the section labeled "Govt. School Admissions."