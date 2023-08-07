 Delhi Government Launches Internship Programme For Environment And Wildlife Enthusiasts
The platform aims at nurturing young minds and harnessing their potential to explore innovative technologies for forest and wildlife management.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Delhi government today launched an internship programme to engage youth in environmental and forestry pursuits. The internship portal was inaugurated during the fourth Van Mahotsav ceremony held at the Polo Ground of Delhi University.

Launching the online portal, Delhi environment Minister Gopal Rai said this newly unveiled programme aims to introduce college students to the inner workings of the department of forest and wildlife.

The minister emphasised the platform's dual role, envisaging its utility in both nurturing young minds and harnessing their potential to explore innovative technologies for forest and wildlife management, a statement said. "This initiative will channel the energy of youth towards enhancing our understanding and preservation of these vital ecosystems," the statement quoted Rai as saying.

College students interested in the internship can apply on the website, internship.eforest.delhi.gov.in, the statement added.

