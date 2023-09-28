Delhi: FIR Against Girls PG Owner In Mukherjee Nagar Over Massive Fire; Child Among Five Hospitalised

Fire broke out in Mukherjee Nagar at a Girls PG hostel on Wednesday evening. | Twitter/@AtulGargDFS

The Delhi Police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the owner of a Girls PG in Mukherjee Nagar, which caught fire on Wednesday evening. According to a statement by a senior police official, further probe has been initiated against the individual.

"A case has been registered against the owner under the sections 336 (endangering life and personal safety), 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person rashly or negligently so as to endanger human life and personal safety of others, and 34 (common intention) of the IPC," said the police official in a statement.

Wonderful work done by Team DFS saved 35 girls from PG fire at Mukherjee nagar fire pic.twitter.com/VDrDV8SF9m — Atul Garg (@AtulGargDFS) September 27, 2023

Over 35 girls, including a child, many of them students, were rescued after the fire engulfed the hostel causing over 20 fire engines being sent to the location to flame it out. The Delhi Fire Services got a call about the same at 7:46 PM.

#WATCH | A fire broke out in a girls' PG hostel in the Mukherjee Nagar area. 20 fire tenders have been rushed to the site: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/WewovMNcJN — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2023

Five girls have been admitted so far in Mukherjee Nagar's New Life Hospital with a two-three year old kid also being one of them. Their condition is believed to be normal for the time being as none of them have been reported to be critical.

