Delhi Education Department Announces Nursery Admission Schedule For 2026–27 Academic Session

Representational image

Delhi Nursery Admission: The Delhi Education Department has issued a circular outlining the admission process for nursery and kindergarten to 12th grade classes in Delhi schools for the academic year 2026-27.

Admission for nursery and kindergarten will begin on March 2, 2026. Application forms will be available at the school from March 2 to March 16, 2026, and completed forms will be dropped off at the drop box. Forms will be available between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. (morning/general).

Children residing in Delhi are only eligible to apply. The notification has also added that if the child is not residing even within 3 km of the residence of any child, then he/she may apply for admission to the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.



Delhi Nursery Admission: Important Dates

The applicant list and errors were displayed -18 March 2026.

Selection by draw of lots - March 20, 2026.

The selected list will be displayed - 23 March 2026.

The admission process was completed from 24 March to 02 April 2026.

Waiting List Admission - 04 to 07 April 2026.

Delhi Nursery Admission: Age criteria

The following is the age criteria mentioned in the notification for the Delhi Admission.

Nursery (Balvatika-1):

Age: 3+ to 4 years as on 31-03-2026

Eligible birth range: 01-04-2022 to 31-03-2023

Class KG:

Age: 4+ to 5 years as on 31-03-2026

Eligible birth range: 01-04-2021 to 31-03-2022

Class I:

Age: 5+ to 6 years as on 31-03-2026

Eligible birth range: 01-04-2020 to 31-03-2021

Delhi Nursery Admission: Important Documents

The following are the important documents that students' parents or guardians need to submit at the time of admission.

Original Date of Birth Certificate issued by MCD or any other local body

Anganwadi record.

Hospital/Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) register records.

An undertaking by the parents regarding date of birth as per Part B of the application form.

One passport-size photograph of the child.

Delhi Nursery Admission: Reservation Criteria

The reservation criteria regarding the admissions can be checked below:

15% seats for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

7.5% seats for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

3% seats for Divyangjan (with a valid disability certificate issued by a Government Hospital).

2% seats for wards of employees of the Directorate of Education:

1% for wards of Ministerial staff

1% for Teacher’s wards