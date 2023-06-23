Delhi: DU SOL Cautions Students Against Subscribing To ‘Unauthorised’ YouTube Channels

Delhi University | File Photo

New Delhi: The University of Delhi's School of Open Learning has cautioned students against subscribing to "unauthorised" YouTube channels and joining unofficial WhatsApp groups, claiming that they are spreading fake news.



According to a statement from the KYS, on June 3, an event organised to distribute degrees to a limited number of students graduating from the varsity was called off by the SOL as scores of students gathered at the venue believing that all of them will be conferred with a degree.



Speaking to PTI, Payal Mago, Director of Campus of Open Learning, said an advisory has been issued after chaos erupted at the SOL centre as a number of students, including those of previous years, gathered to collect their degrees even though only a limited number of students were called.



"We had to distribute 75,000 degrees during the fair. The degrees were being distributed on an appointment basis for which students were asked to fill a google form days before the event. And we had decided to distribute the degrees in batches," said Mago.



"However, some Youtube channels and Whatsapp group spread false information that all, including the previous-year students, can turn up to collect their degrees. We somehow managed the situation," she added.



SOL said, "All concerned may please note that the distribution of degrees for passing out students of 2022 of SOL through the 'Degree Fair' scheduled on June 3 and 4 has been stopped with immediate effect due to unavoidable circumstances."



The notification further said, "The degrees will now be sent by post to the addresses of the students shortly."



In a note addressed to its present and former students, SOL accused some YouTubers of gathering information from its official website, adding that after reframing that information, the social media influencers posted them on their channels and other groups in the "wrong manner".



The SOL has even posted a list of such Youtube channels with some of them being Ameen info, SOL updates, College Updates, Struggler Sachin, Prince Aggaru,ral- SOL Talks and Sarkari Results.



"Thousands of innocent students are being misguided from these YouTube channels and WhatsApp groups. Apart from that the Institute's image is also being tarnished by doing such illegal/criminal activities by them," the note read.



The SOL also issued the names of some of the Telegram channels for spreading false information. These channels include SOL UPDATES and SOL Delhi University.



The students have been advised to unsubscribe or leave these groups and not to depend on the information or study material provided by them as they may be misleading.



"The DDCE/SOL/COL has no authorised WhatsApp group. lt provides information only through its official website and social media networks and telephonic SMS," the advisory mentioned.