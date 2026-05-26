Delhi DoE To Announce CM Shri Class 11 Admission Test 2026 Results On May 31; Here’s How To Access Results At edudel.nic.in

CM Shri Admission Test 2026: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of the NCT of Delhi, will be announcing the results of the CM Shri Admission Test 2026 for Class 11 on May 31, 2026. Candidates who took the entrance examination can check their scores and admission status on the official website at edudel.nic.in.

Students can view the results by logging in with their Registration ID and Roll number. In addition to the scorecard, the Directorate will provide information on the merit list and the schools assigned to qualified candidates.

The Class 11 admission test was held on May 7, 2026, for students seeking admission to CM Shri Schools for the academic year 2026-27.

Selection is based on merit to ensure a transparent and fair admission process.

CM Shri Admission Test 2026: How to Check CM Shri Admission Test 2026 Result

Students can follow these steps to download their result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Directorate of Education at edudel.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link related to CM Shri School Admission Test 2026 on the homepage.

Step 3: Open the result or merit list link for Class 11 admissions.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials, such as registration number and other details.

Step 5: Submit the information to view the result.

Step 6: Download and save the merit list or scorecard for future reference.

Step 7: Verify details such as the candidate's name, roll number, marks, and allotted school.

CM Shri Admission Test 2026: Admission Process After Result Declaration

Candidates whose names appear on the merit list must report to their assigned CM Shri School within the specified time frame. Students and parents should have all necessary documents, including:

Birth certificate

Proof of residence

Previous examination result or marksheet

Other documents specified by the school

Admission will be confirmed after document verification and payment of the prescribed fee, if applicable.

The CM Shri Admission Test is conducted for admissions to Classes 6, 9, and 11 in CM Shri Schools across Delhi. These schools are part of the Delhi government's initiative to strengthen public education through upgraded infrastructure, modern learning resources, and teaching practices aligned with the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The programme aims to provide students with enhanced educational opportunities and a modern learning environment in selected government schools across the national capital.