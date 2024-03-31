Delhi DoE Releases SOSE Exam 2024 Results For Class 9 Admissions At Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Schools

Representative Image

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has recently released the results for the SOSE (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Exam 2024, which is for students seeking admission to Class 9.

These results are specifically for admission to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence for the academic year 2024-25. The official website of the Directorate of Education at edudel.nic.in has made these results accessible.

Based on the official statement, the outcomes for enrollment in various specific areas like STEM, High End 21st Century Skills, Performing and Visual Arts, and Humanities have been made public. The Round 1 examination for these admissions took place in January 2024.

Candidates who have finished their STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) exam can check their results on the official website of the Directorate of Education at edudel.nic.in.

Read Also Expert Tips To Manage Exam Stress And Ensure Academic Success, Read Now

Steps To Check SOSE 2024 Results

Step 1: Open the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link on the homepage.

Step 3: Key in the required details.

Step 4: Click 'Submit'.

Step 5: The result will now appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

To get more information, candidates are recommended to visit the official website of the Directorate of Education and keep a constant check for the latest updates related to the above mentioned exam,