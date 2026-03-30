Delhi DoE Declares Class 9, 11 Results 2026 At edudel.nic.in; Direct Link Here

DoE Class 9, 11 Results 2026: The annual examination results for Classes 9 and 11 were officially declared today, March 30, by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi. The official website now allows students registered in Delhi government schools to download their scorecards for the 2025–2026 school year.
The announcement signifies the conclusion of the current academic year's result declarations. The emphasis now switches to secondary and senior secondary pupils awaiting their promotion status after the primary and upper primary section results were released earlier this week.
Direct link to check the result
DoE Class 9, 11 Results 2026: Steps to check the result
Step 1: Visit edudel.nic.in, the official website.
Step 2: Locate the "Announcements" tab or the "What’s New" section on the homepage.
Step 3: Select "Annual Result 2025-26: Class 9 & 11."
Step 4. Enter the required login details, typically including the Student ID, Date of Birth, and the class.
Step 5: The screen will display the digital outcome.
Step 6: It is recommended that students download the PDF and print it out for their records.
Direct link to check the result
DoE Class 9, 11 Results 2026: Details to Verify After Checking Result
Check spelling of student’s name, parents’ names, and date of birth
Verify final CGPA, internal assessment grades, and subject-wise marks
Confirm result status: Pass, Promoted, or Fail
Note:
In case of any discrepancy, contact the school immediately for correction
Schools are expected to issue original hard copy marksheets within 7–10 working days
DoE Class 9, 11 Results 2026: Promotion Criteria
Students who pass Class 9 will be promoted to Class 10
Students who pass Class 11 will be promoted to Class 12
DoE Class 9, 11 Results 2026: Improvement/Compartment Exams
Students who do not meet the passing criteria will get another chance
The DoE will conduct improvement/compartment exams for eligible students
Detailed timetable will be shared by respective schools
Students must follow instructions provided by their schools for re-exams
Students should contact the IT helpdesk at their individual schools or use the contact information provided on the official edudel.nic.in website if they have any technical concerns with the online portal.