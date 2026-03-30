Delhi DoE Declares Class 9, 11 Results 2026 At edudel.nic.in; Direct Link Here

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DoE Class 9, 11 Results 2026: The annual examination results for Classes 9 and 11 were officially declared today, March 30, by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi. The official website now allows students registered in Delhi government schools to download their scorecards for the 2025–2026 school year.

The announcement signifies the conclusion of the current academic year's result declarations. The emphasis now switches to secondary and senior secondary pupils awaiting their promotion status after the primary and upper primary section results were released earlier this week.

Direct link to check the result

DoE Class 9, 11 Results 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit edudel.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Locate the "Announcements" tab or the "What’s New" section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select "Annual Result 2025-26: Class 9 & 11."

Step 4. Enter the required login details, typically including the Student ID, Date of Birth, and the class.

Step 5: The screen will display the digital outcome.

Step 6: It is recommended that students download the PDF and print it out for their records.

Direct link to check the result

DoE Class 9, 11 Results 2026: Details to Verify After Checking Result

Check spelling of student’s name, parents’ names, and date of birth

Verify final CGPA, internal assessment grades, and subject-wise marks

Confirm result status: Pass, Promoted, or Fail

Note:

In case of any discrepancy, contact the school immediately for correction

Schools are expected to issue original hard copy marksheets within 7–10 working days

DoE Class 9, 11 Results 2026: Promotion Criteria

Students who pass Class 9 will be promoted to Class 10

Students who pass Class 11 will be promoted to Class 12

DoE Class 9, 11 Results 2026: Improvement/Compartment Exams

Students who do not meet the passing criteria will get another chance

The DoE will conduct improvement/compartment exams for eligible students

Detailed timetable will be shared by respective schools

Students must follow instructions provided by their schools for re-exams

Students should contact the IT helpdesk at their individual schools or use the contact information provided on the official edudel.nic.in website if they have any technical concerns with the online portal.